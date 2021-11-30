Upload VR Showcase: Watch Here, December 2, 9am PT

The Upload VR Showcase returns December 2 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT. Here’s where to watch.

Yes, we’re back with our twice-yearly showcase, giving you a look at what’s to come for VR in the coming weeks, months and years. Our December showcase is brought to you in partnership with Polyarc, the developer of Moss, and also sponsored by Bean Stalker. We’ll have a focus on things to come in 2022, with some updates on titles that may be here a little sooner than that. Here’s a little overview of what to expect this time around:

20+ VR games featured

5 brand new game announcements

Release date confirmations

Titles for Quest, PSVR and PC VR headsets

As for where to find it? Well, right here is a start!

Head back here on December 2nd to find our video ready and waiting for you. Or you can head over to our YouTube channel right now to subscribe and get notifications about when the event kicks off.

Also make sure to check in with some of our friends and partners on YouTube and beyond, as many of them will be bringing you their reactions to the show or offering another way to watch live! We’ll also be partnering up with IGN once more, so you can find it on their channels too.

So, just to be sure you know, that’s December 2nd at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT. You can expect around 40+ minutes of VR goodness with brand new game reveals, surprise releases, new trailers and much more. We’ll see you then!