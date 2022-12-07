We Are One Releases May 2023 For Quest 2, SteamVR

During the Upload VR Showcase today, Fast Travel Games and Flat Head Studio confirmed a May 2023 release window for upcoming puzzle game We Are One.

The release window came alongside a new trailer, reiterating the time loop puzzle mechanics that see you work with clones of yourself to solve shooter-based puzzles. You can check the new trailer embedded in the tweet below.

We Are One is coming to the official @MetaQuestVR Store & @SteamVR in May 2023! Get ready to clone yourself through various environments, defeat greasy machines with new skills and save Mother Nature🌱 pic.twitter.com/zz0lhgcvTo — We Are One 🍃 (@WeAreOneVR) December 7, 2022

We went hands on with We Are One during Gamescom earlier this year. While we noted that comparisons will be drawn to The Last Clockwinder (which similarly uses time loops and clones to create dynamic puzzles scenarios), we also made clear that We Are One’s roomscale shooter elements will should set it apart from the competition:

It’s the addition of these shooter elements that give We Are One it’s own identity and distinct feel. While solving timeloop puzzles, you’ll also be shooting at enemies, dodging return fire and ducking behind cover to reload. It’s a more delicate dance that rewards establishing a balance between quick and dirty solutions and efficient thinking. This isn’t simply more of the same – something unique is on offer here that should be compelling for fans of both shooters and puzzle games. It’s easy to imagine how the puzzles will get increasingly difficult and complex beyond what I played in the demo. Even from a short demo, it’s clear that the basic fundamentals of We Are One are sound.

We Are One is set to release on Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam in May 2023 – keep an eye out for more news as we get closer to release next year. If you just can’t wait, a free demo is available now for Quest through SideQuest and App Lab