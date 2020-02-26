Shrouded In Mystery, ‘Welcome Home’ Is An Upcoming Oculus Quest Horror Title

The Oculus Quest is slowly building up its library of horror VR offerings, and you’ll soon be able add Welcome Home to the list. However, this new horror title might be one of the more visually appealing games we’ve seen in the genre so far.

The game comes from developers Drifter, who were behind the co-op VR shoot Gunheart and handled the Quest port of Robo Recall. Their next title, Welcome Home, was announced yesterday morning but remains shrouded in a fair amount of secrecy. Given the Oculus Quest logo at the beginning of the trailer (combined with the lack of mentioning any other platforms), it seems that Welcome Home could be an Oculus Quest exclusive.

The trailer shows the player exploring snowy environments and creepy interiors, with some zombies thrown in for good measure. The artistic style is really what makes the game stand out — the beautiful cel-shaded quality of certain assets makes the footage pop compared to the wealth of other horror and zombies on VR platforms.

The trailer’s description doesn’t give much away either, simply reading: “Strange events have plagued Slumber for years and now it’s time to return home….” The trailer also links to a fictional tourist site for the aforementioned town, Slumber. The site gives a bit of background on the area, with a few hints to what we might be able to expect in the game, mentioning that the airport is “undergoing renovations after a harsh winter storm” and advertising a historical ghost tour.

It’s clear that Drifter are trying to build some intrigue and mystery around the game, and the trailer ends on a promise that there’s “more to come” in just a few days on February 28. It seems unlikely that this would be a surprise release date for the title, but you never know. Be sure to keep an eye out for more updates on Welcome Home in the next few days.