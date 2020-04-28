Wet Dog Corp Is Job Simulator Meets Pet Grooming

Ever wanted to be a dog groomer? What about a highly efficient dog groomer with guns that fire soap and water to get through an assembly line of puppers in record time?

Wet Dog Corp has the answer to your incredibly specific wish.

This new game, arriving on PC VR headsets next week via Steam, is developed by students of Ringling College of Art and Design as mentored by Flight School Studio, the team behind Island Time and Manifest 99. In it, an array of scruffy puppers line up on a conveyor belt, desperately in need of a good scrub. Take a look below and try not to “d’awww” too hard.

As you can see, this is dog grooming by way of Job Simulator. Projectile soap is applied thick and fast, and good boys and girls need to be treated as quickly as possible.

Okay, so maybe don’t expect the deepest, most complex gameplay experience out of this one. But there are 13 different types of dogs, eight levels to master and three washing tools to use including wash, rinse and, of course, the all-important dry. It might be a good way to distract the younger among us during this period of self-isolation?

Wet Dog Corp will be free to download on May 4th. The team behind it is also working on another VR game, Glitch Out, which was planned for reveal at SXSW 2020 before the festival was canceled. Hopefully we’ll get a better look at that one in the near future.