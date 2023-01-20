Windlands 2 Swings Onto Quest 2 Next Month

Nearly five years since its PC VR launch, Windlands 2 makes its way to Meta Quest 2 next month.

First released in 2018, Windlands 2 is an action-adventure game from Psytec Games, which combines the original’s platforming and swinging locomotion with bow and arrow combat. After its long-delayed PSVR launch arrived in 2021, Windlands 2 now joins the first Windlands on Quest. While the original game hasn’t left App Lab, the sequel is launching on the official Meta Quest Store.

However, Psytec confirmed that the game won’t support the original Oculus Quest. “Porting the game from PC to standalone was a significant undertaking. We were able to create an amazing port on Quest 2, but that just wasn’t possible on Quest 1.” Cross-platform multiplayer isn’t supported either, and there’s no cross-buy support between Rift and Quest.

We had strong praise in our Windlands 2 review back in 2018, calling it “a high-flying sequel” that builds upon its predecessor. Though we believed the execution didn’t fully live up to its potential, we still considered it “an unrivaled joy” in VR.

Windlands 2, when at its best, is a delight to play. Swinging through the air with friends, rhythmically grappling between trees, and feeling the rush of adrenaline as I arc across the sky — all while shooting my bow into the distance — is an unrivaled joy in VR. There’s a great foundation here, but it could have been so much more.

Windlands 2 arrives on Meta Quest 2 on February 2 for $24.99. It’s also available now for PSVR and PC VR via Steam and Rift.