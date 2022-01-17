5 Sony Exclusives We’d Love To See On PSVR 2

It’s official — Sony recently announced specifications for PSVR 2 and a new game based on the Horizon franchise to go with it.

While we wait for more details on the headset design, pricing and launch window, we thought we’d run through a few Sony-exclusive franchises that we’d love to see make the jump to PSVR 2 during the PS5 generation cycle.

These are all pure speculation — it’s a hypothetical wishlist of what we want to see most! If you want a list of everything confirmed and rumoured game coming to PSVR 2, we have that as well.

Honorable Mentions

Two honorable mentions before we move on — the Uncharted and God of War franchises.

Both of these could be fantastic in VR, but we’re a bit unsure how they would tie it in and what the gameplay would look like. These games lean so heavily on providing players with a third-person cinema-like experience, so the initial gameplay hook to transfer across to VR isn’t as clear.

That being said, Sony are doing something similar with Horizon Call of the Mountain, so maybe it’s not such a stretch to imagine a similar treatment for Uncharted and God of War.

5. Little Big Planet/Sackboy

After a trilogy of original Little Big Planet games and a recent spin-off platformer, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, it would be cool to see the franchise add a VR game to the collection.

Given the Sackboy release on PS5 went a bit under the radar, maybe Sony could update the game with a free and separate PSVR expansion that channels their previous PSVR platformer, Astrobot? It could feature original levels alongside reworked mechanics that take advantage of VR, which would be a nice way to boost the original release while providing something fresh for PSVR 2 owners.

4. Ratchet & Clank

After a stunningly beautiful outing on PS5 with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it would be awesome to see Insomniac leverage its experience with VR to create some kind of Rift Apart-adjacent experience with PSVR 2 support.

What form would a Ratchet & Clank game take in VR? No idea, but it would be cool to see — especially if you could witness the jaw-dropping graphics from Rift Apart in a VR headset. And we’re sure the developers could cook up plenty of inventive new weapons to wield.

3. Ghost of Tsushima

While this almost falls into a similar category as God of War and Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima perhaps holds a bit more potential for a great PSVR adaptation.

Imagine a new, made-for-VR Tsushima release that focuses on first-person stealth and light samurai combat, while keeping the absolutely gorgeous and show-stopping art style from the original 2020 release.

It’s possible that developers Sucker Punch are working on a sequel for PS5 already and we know Sony wants to push for its upcoming AAA PS5 experiences to include VR support. If the sequel is similar in style to the first, then it probably wouldn’t lend itself to a Hitman 3 scenario where the entire game supports both traditional and VR modes. However, a separate PSVR-focused mode could be a lot of fun.

2. Gran Turismo 7

Out of everything on this list, Gran Turismo 7 perhaps has the most chance of supporting PSVR 2 in some form. Not only does the genre and gameplay lend itself to VR quite easily, but series creator Kazunori Yamauchi didn’t say no when questioned last year.

To be fair, he didn’t say yes either — he said the team wasn’t able to talk about PSVR yet, one way or the other. The game is set for release in March on PS5 — we’re hopeful that an update with PSVR 2 support might arrive later down the line. Or at the very least, something a bit bigger than Gran Turismo Sport’s limited time trail and AI race modes for PSVR would fit the bill as well.

1. Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Given the Spider-Man fervor across all media in the last few years, it would be pretty surprising if we never saw some kind of Insomniac Spider-Man release for PSVR 2 in the next few years — especially given the studio has worked with VR before.

We know that Spider-Man 2, Insomniac’s PS5-exclusive sequel to the 2018 hit, is in development. However, adding PSVR 2 support to the entire game seems unlikely. Insomniac could instead opt to add a mode (or even a separate, standalone release) that lets you play a short and focused experience as Spidey using PSVR 2, akin to Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham VR.

Even just a definitive, polished minigame that lets you swing around Manhattan as Spider-Man would be fantastic — many others have tried to do something similar, both officially and unofficially.

What Sony franchises do you want to see on PSVR 2? Let us know in the comments.