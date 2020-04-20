Witching Tower: Heroes Is A Fantasy VR Action Spin-Off Coming Next Week

Remember Witching Tower? It was a fun dark fantasy action game that released on PC VR headsets two years ago. Next week, it’s getting a spin-off.

Developer Daily Magic Productions will release Witching Tower: Heroes in Early Access on April 29. The game builds on the original Witching Tower, casting players as a warrior sent to destroy hordes of monsters in an evil tower. Check it out in the trailer below.

This time around you’ll be able to tune your gameplay style to your choosing. You can select from a range of different weapon types, from swords and shields to bows and arrows and even firearms. You’ll need to find the weapons that best suit you if you’re to survive against the waves of giant spiders and undead soldiers that will attack you.

But the game isn’t just a wave-based adventure; you’ll also be given unique missions, like protecting certain items or chasing enemies down. As you play you’ll climb a global leaderboard.

More importantly, though, Daily Magic Productions is planning to add up to four-player multiplayer over the course of Early Access development. This will include both co-op and PvP options. For now, this pre-release build will feature three maps and four weapon types. The team will also be adding new weapons and levels over time.

Early Access is planned to last around 6 to 12 months. There’s no word on possible versions for PSVR and Oculus Quest yet, but the original Witching Tower did eventually arrive on Sony’s headset too.

You can wishlist the game here. Will you be picking up Witching Tower: Heroes? Let us know in the comments below!