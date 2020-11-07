Ace VR Movie Wolves In The Walls Is Coming To Quest

Another excellent VR movie is on its way to Oculus Quest. This time it’s Fable Studio’s Wolves in the Walls.

The experience, which arrived on Oculus Rift last year, was recently listed in the Coming Soon section of the Oculus Quest store. It’s the same situation as the surprise listing for Spheres earlier this week; we don’t know exactly when the piece will be landing but fingers crossed it’s sometime this year. No price has been announced, either. Check out the trailer below.

Wolves In The Walls Oculus Quest Release Confirmed

Wolves in the Walls is one of our favorite VR experiences from 2019. The piece follows Lucy, an eight-year-old girl that starts hearing noises in her home. Interacting directly with the viewer, Lucy tries to warn her family of the threat across a roughly 40-minute story.

The piece was written and directed by Pete Billington and based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean. Last year it won an Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media. Fable Studio itself is comprised of former members of Oculus Story Studio, the VR team behind Dear Angelica and Henry that Facebook shut down a few years back.

We really loved Wolves in the Walls as it released episodically last year. It’s great in general to see some of VR’s best movies coming to Quest, which has primarily been centered as a gaming device thus far.

Will you be checking out Wolves in the Walls on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below!