Wonderglade Is Coming To Oculus Quest Next Week

Another of Resolution Games’ older mobile VR titles is making its way to Oculus Quest next week. This time it’s Wonderglade.

You may remember Wonderglade as a Google Daydream-exclusive carnival app (that eventually came to Gear VR/Oculus Go too). It’s essentially a series of VR minigames themed around a visit to a carnival. It released on Daydream for free and added more games and experiences over time, all of which come together on Quest as one premium package.

Games include the usual suspects like nine holes of minigolf and a sort of first-person shooter in which you extinguish fires with a hose. Then there are decidedly less realistic games, like a spell-casting challenge and games of basketball starring, uh, space hamsters. Just go with it, okay?

Earning points will let you unlock new items using a Wonder Wheel. Don’t expect Wonderglade to be your next hardcore VR obsession, then, but it was definitely an entertaining family-friendly VR game when it originally released for Daydream all the way back in 2016. You should be able to wishlist the title on the Oculus Store from here.

This marks the fourth game from Resolution to hit Quest; will we see the pirate-themed app, Narrows, reach the platform too?

Wonderglade hits Quest on July 9 for $14.99. It’s far from all that Resolution has in the works right now; the developer is also making the Overcooked-style Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, which is also coming to Quest, and an upcoming multiplayer shooter named Blaston, which we debuted gameplay for at last month’s VR Showcase. Last week we also reported that the team had hired formed id Software founder Tom Hall to work on unannounced projects.

Will you be checking out Wonderglade on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below!