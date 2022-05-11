World Of Mechs Is A Huge New Mech Battler For Quest 2

More mech battling is on the way to Quest 2, this time in the form of World of Mechs.

UploadVR can exclusively reveal this new project from Studio 369, a team comprised of developers that have worked on titles like Fortnite, Gears of War 3 and, notably, MechWarrior 2. Supported by the Meta Grant Program, World of Mechs throws players into the driver’s seat of massive war machines. Check out the first trailer for the game below.

World of Mechs Reveal Trailer

World of Mechs is set to offer both single and multiplayer modes as players jump into one of 32 different mech types and head out onto the battlefield. Matches consist of eight players, with two teams of foure. Online, you’ll face off in arena-style maps, with five levels available at launch across four different modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault, and VIP). Each mech comes with unique abilities, including cloaking devices and powerful melee attacks.

The single-player mode, meanwhile, features 20 missions and will see you taking on bosses and then claiming their mechs for yourself. The game can now be wishlisted over on the Quest Store.

The game joins a growing list of mech titles for VR. Just recently we saw the full release of Vox Machinae and, earlier today, Resolution Games unveiled a first look at its Rocket League-like esport, Ultimechs. Even the most recent addition to the MechWarrior franchise, MechWarrior 5, has unofficial support via a mod. We’ll find out exactly where the game fits into the scene when it hits Quest 2 in the near future. No other platforms have been confirmed at this point in time.

Are you going to be checking out World of Mechs? Let us know in the comments below!