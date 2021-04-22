Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Launch Trailer Debuts At Oculus Gaming Showcase

As part of the Oculus Gaming Showcase today, we got another look at Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife.

This time it was the debut of a new launch trailer. Check out it below.

The game is set to launch today for Oculus Quest and Rift. It’s set in the World of Darkness universe, where you’ll be stepping into the afterlife and exploring Barclay Mansion. You’ll be stalked by spooky Spectres as you try to unravel mysteries and master supernatural powers. It’s a horror game, but Fast Travel is promising something that’s less focused on jump scares and more about building tension.

If you’re looking for more info on Wraith before it launches, you’re in luck — it was our Upload Access game of the month in March, so we’ve got a wealth of stuff for you to check out.

There’s a hands-on with the game’s first house on Quest, or maybe you want to read about how Wraith takes VR horror beyond jump scares. We’ve got a breakdown of Fast Travel Games’ history as VR-exclusive developers and a segment where the team walks us through the Wraith’s powers in a new gameplay clip. And there’s even more still — you can see a full list of our Wraith: The Oblivion Upload Access content here.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife launches for Quest and Rift tomorrow, April 22. It will release on SteamVR next month, on May 25, and then on PSVR sometime later in the year.

