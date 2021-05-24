Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Launches On SteamVR, New Content For All Platforms

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is available now on SteamVR, after previously launching on the Oculus Store for both Quest and Rift. The launch also coincides with an update for all platforms that adds some minor new content and addresses some bugs in the previous release.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is a new VR horror game from Fast Travel Games and the first VR entry in the World of Darkness series, which otherwise mainly consists of horror-themed tabletop RPGs.

The game released first on Quest and Rift in April, and now, a month later, is available on SteamVR with support for HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets. It’s listed as $29.99 on Steam, but will be available at 10% off until May 31 to celebrate the launch. As previously announced, a PSVR version will launch sometime later in 2021.

The SteamVR launch also brings an update that applies to all platforms and introduces a small amount of new content. According to the patch notes, the update adds 10 new collectibles spread across the Barclay Mansion, which give “additional context to some of the characters and the story.”

There’s also a plethora of bug fixes that amend some issues present in the Quest and Rift release – you can view the extensive list of those in the full patch notes.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife was our Upload Access title for March, meaning we had a bunch of exclusive content including behind-the-scenes looks at development and interviews with Fast Travel Games about its history as a company and its experience bringing the World of Darkness universe into VR.

You can see every Upload Access exclusive for Wraith: The Oblivion here, and read our review of the game here.