Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Price Drops To $19.99 On All Platforms

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is now at a new lower price, available for just $19.99 almost a year after launch.

Fast Travel Games announced the pricelast this week, indicating that the drop is indeed permanent and not just a sale price. The game launched in April 2021 on Quest and Rift for $29.99, with SteamVR and PSVR following in May and October respectively.

The game also supports cross-buy on Meta/Oculus platforms, so the Rift version will also grant you access to the Quest version and vice versa.

On release, we enjoyed the game and found it delivered on a strong survival horror premise and adopted a slower pace of gameplay:

Hooking us in with an intriguing story, Afterlife’s a strong VR debut for the World of Darkness universe. Offering a faithful adaptation that Wraith: The Oblivion fans will enjoy and a solid introduction to newcomers, it doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares, creating a disturbing atmosphere which plays to VR’s strengths well. Sadly, Afterlife’s slower paced gameplay won’t suit everyone but for survival horror fans, we’d recommend taking a look.

Since launch, the game also added support for bHaptics suit support, so if you want that full level of frightening immersion and you own some bHaptics devices, this should be a great option alongside other games like Phasmophobia. Elsewhere, Fast Travel is planning to launch its latest VR game, Cities: VR, in just a few weeks’ time.

Wraith: The Afterlife – Oblivion is available now for $19.99 on Meta Quest and Oculus Rift with cross-buy. You can read our full review here.