Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Hits PSVR Next Month

Fast Travel Games’ Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife lands on PSVR nearly six months on from launch on other platforms.

The narrative-driven horror game hits the platform on October 7 and will cost $29.99/£24.99. Wraith already released on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets towards the start of the year, but Fast Travel confirmed the PSVR version would launch later ahead of that release.

Wraith: The Oblivion PSVR Version Inbound

Wraith is the first VR game set in the World of Darkness tabletop universe, which has also spawned games like Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game casts you as the titular entity, with your character Ed searching for the reason behind his recent demise. As you explore a Hollywood mansion, you’ll encounter ghoulish specters to sneak past and use a variety of powers to unlock new paths. It’s a slower, atmospheric brand of horror that hopes to build a sense of dread more than deliver outright terror.

We thought Wraith was a worthy addition to the World of Darkness universe thanks to a strong story that stays true to the franchise. In our 4/5 review, we said that “it doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares, creating a disturbing atmosphere which plays to VR’s strengths well. Sadly, Afterlife’s slower paced gameplay won’t suit everyone but for survival horror fans, we’d recommend taking a look.”

We’re still waiting for some other PSVR ports to hit this year, including the excellent puzzle adventure, Floor Plan 2.