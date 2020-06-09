Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Is A World Of Darkness VR Horror From Fast Travel Games, Exclusive Look At The VR Showcase

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is the first VR game set in the World of Darkness universe, and it’s being made by Fast Travel Games.

The studio just revealed the project with a teaser trailer seen below. Wraith will be published by World of Darkness owner, Paradox Interactive. Fast Travel says the game is coming to ‘all major VR platforms’.

You might have noticed we’re talking about this a little bit earlier than expected; we were set to reveal the game at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition but we’ll still be giving you some exclusive content from the game next week!

This trailer doesn’t reveal any gameplay, but does give us some hints about what to expect. Fast Travel says the game was inspired by the likes of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Alien: Isolation. In other words, it’s going to be very scary.

“By assuming the perspective of a monster, we can gain a better understanding of what it truly means to be human,” Sean Greaney, Brand Manager for World of Darkness, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to be taking our first steps from the Skinlands toward Stygia in World of Darkness version 5 in such an innovative and appropriate medium. Death is only the beginning in Wraith: The Oblivion…”

The first gameplay trailer is set to arrive later this summer.

The World of Darkness universe is no stranger to gaming of course; Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is due to get a sequel later this year. But this is the first title to be based on Wraiths, and the first VR game in the universe too.

It’s a surprising turn in direction for Fast Travel, which made its debut with 2018’s VR adventure game, Apex Construct. In 2019, the team released cutesy puzzler, The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets and co-developed Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency alongside Neat Corp.

We’ll have more info on Wraith: The Oblivion VR as it arrives.