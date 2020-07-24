WWII VR Shooter Honor And Duty: D-Day Out Now On PC VR, Includes PSVR Cross-Play

If you’re impatiently waiting for more news on Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond like me, then perhaps indie VR shooter Honor and Duty: D-Day can tide you over for a bit. It’s out now on PC VR.

Honor and Duty actually began life on PS4 with PSVR support back in 2016 and then its sequel, D-Day, dropped in February of last year. Now, it’s made its way to PC VR headsets for the very first time complete with cross-play between PC and PSVR.

Admittedly, Honor and Duty is hard to compare directly to a big-budget AAA shooter from EA, Oculus, and Respsawn like Medal of Honor VR, but at least it offers some multiplayer thrills. There’s Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Free for All game modes, as well as Battle Royale with up to 32-players across modes. There are even vehicles like tanks and jeeps to drive, which sounds similar to War Dust. According to the Steam page, the developer also intends to add more features throughout 2020 including planes, mortars, new maps, and new game modes.

We haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with Honor and Duty: D-Day yet, but it has a cult following on PSVR that will likely be quite happy to see an influx of new players in lobbies. PC VR gamers are far less-starved for competitive VR shooters, but the WWII setting is still relatively untapped other than a couple of lackluster Front Defense games.

You can find the game on PSN for PSVR and on Steam for PC VR. Let us know what you think of the news down in the comments below!