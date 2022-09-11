X8 Brings A New Tactical Hero Shooter To Quest 2 And PC VR This Winter

Following Altair Breaker, Thirdverse has revealed X8, a tactical 5v5 VR shooter coming to Quest 2 and PC VR.

It’s been a crowded week for VR shooters. First, we had Breachers from Triangle Factory, which seemingly offers a VR take on Rainbow Six Siege. Then we had Firewall Ultra, First Contact Entertainment’s PSVR 2 exclusive sequel to 2018’s Firewall Zero Hour. Now, we’ve got X8, but unlike the other two, Thirdverse has taken the hero shooter approach instead, similar to Larcenauts.

X8 presents a fictional crossover, seeing a digital cataclysm force numerous contemporary shooters into a reboot, with each hero united by a common game engine. Competing across several maps, they’ll fight to restore their original worlds, splitting into 5v5 online teams with up to 16 rounds.

Every hero utilizes three abilities with customizable abilities and loadouts, alongside original weapons and specific items. As the attackers, you’ll need to place a detonation device called ‘The Extrapolator’, while defenders need to disrupt deployment. So far, Thirdverse has only confirmed the one game mode but indicated that “multiple game modes are planned for the future.”

Marking Thirdverse’s third VR game, X8 follows on from online multiplayer Swords of Gargantua – which is being taken offline on September 30 – and sword-fighting title Altair Breaker. There’s no pricing details announced yet but X8 launches this winter on Meta Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam

Will you be picking up X8 later this year? Let us know in the comments below.