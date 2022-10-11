Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming To Quest For Streaming 2D Games

During today’s Meta Connect keynote, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Quest platform, allowing users to stream and play 2D games in VR.

The announcement was made alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as part of a larger partnership between Microsoft and Meta. The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta will allow a Quest user to stream 2D games from the cloud and play them on a larger screen in VR with a connected Xbox controller.

Xbox Cloud Gaming integrates with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, which offers users a large, rotating selection of games under one monthly subscription fee. The service will be available soon across the Quest platform, which includes Quest 2 and newly-announced Quest Pro.

Keep an eye out for more details to come.