Zombieland VR Dev Acquires Another VR Studio As It Moves To New Projects

Zombieland: Headshot Fever developer XR Games has acquired another VR studio.

The company this month announced the acquisition of Fierce Kaiju, a long-running team that got its start in VR in the early days of the Gear VR headset with the Viral series. A figure for the deal was not disclosed. In a prepared statement, XR Games Founder and CEO, Bobby Thandi said that the acquisition would help the studio expand as it “takes on multiple projects with larger budgets”.

It’s currently not known what the XR Games team is working on past the launch of Zombieland, an arcade shooter for Quest and PC VR that saw players gunning for top points. The team also worked on 2019’s Angry Birds Under Pressure and, in late 2021, raised $2.1 million to expand and work on original IP. The studio did confirm to UploadVR that, whilst Fierce Kaiju will retain its name, the entire organization will work on the same projects as one whole team.

Fierce Kaiju, meanwhile, was founded by Dan Roberts and Paul Colls in 2014. The studio’s Viral series consisted of on-rails, points-driven shooters. However the series never really moved beyond Gear VR (and, by extension, Oculus Go). According to the press release, the team has supported on other, unspecified projects since that time, though Colls moved on from his role a few years back, whereas Roberts now joins XR Games as Art Director.

