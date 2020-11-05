Yuki: VR Bullet Hell Shooter From The Creators Of Pixel Ripped Coming To Quest, PC VR & PSVR

Arvore, the studio behind popular nostalgic VR series, Pixel Ripped, today announced its latest project, Yuki.

Like Pixel Ripped before it, Yuki looks a little like a throwback to classic gaming genres, combining VR and the bullet hell shooter. Paying tribute to games like Star Fox, you pick up a virtual action figure and then steer it through arcade-style levels with your hand. It’s like revisiting your childhood and bringing it to life, a theme that’s becoming increasingly common in the developer’s games. Check out the trailer below.

Yuki Reveal Trailer

Yuki actually started life in VR arcades via SpringboardVR back in 2019, but will now be making the transition to home headsets. We’re not sure if the home version will match the arcade edition 1:1, though. It’s a similar idea to games like Shooty Skies Overdrive, requiring quick reactions as you dodge obstacles, enemies and attacks which using power-ups to upgrade your own arsenal.

The game’s also influenced by anime art styles (though, notably, developed in São Paulo so not actually anime itself) and sees you fighting off giant cat heads and skulls. Judging by the trailer, boss fights seem to be included too.

No word on a possible Pixel Ripped 3 for now, then, but this looks like it could keep us happy in the meantime.

Yuki is coming to Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets in the first half of next year, with a launch on PSVR planned for the second half of 2021. Will you be checking out Yuki next year? Let us know in the comments below!