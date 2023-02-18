Yupitergrad 2 Releasing First On Pico; Quest, Vive & PC VR To Follow

Gamedust released a new trailer for Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station this week, alongside confirmation that the game will release first on Pico headsets.

The studio first announced the sequel to its 2021 swinging platformer almost a year ago, confirming a release on Quest and PC VR platforms. This week, Gamedust confirmed that the sequel will actually release first on Pico headsets, within the first half of this year. A Quest release will follow and then other platforms, including PC VR and Vive XR Elite, will arrive after that.

The update on release platforms also came alongside a new trailer, embedded above. Gamedust also provided UploadVR with some extra details on development progress, stating that the game is “near completion.” The team is “in the middle of upgrading the experience,” which includes “polishing a shooting system, adding more puzzles, more passages, improving the operation of the map, and adding a few surprises that we want to keep for those who will pick up the game after the release.”

We enjoyed the original Yupitergrad in our review on release, stating that the mechanics offered a “clean and thrilling sensation” but the course could “frustrate as much as they entertain” at times.

Keep an eye out for more news on Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station in the coming months.