Yupitergrad’s Quest Version Arrives Next Week

It’s been a few weeks without any proper game launches on Oculus Quest but that changes very soon. Yupitergrad’s Quest version arrives on January 28th.

Developer Gamedust promised the standalone version of its VR swinging game would arrive early in 2021 and this certainly fits the bill. The Quest version of the game will launch with 90Hz support on Quest 2. There’s also a new Time Attack mode to tackle, which will be arriving in the PC VR edition later in Q1 of this year. It includes 20 levels for players to test their skills against.

Not only that but Gamedust says its tweaked the game’s mechanics to make swinging even smoother in the new edition. The game’s Quest store page is up now.

Yupitergrad is essentially the closest we’ll be getting to a Spider-Man VR game in the near future (save for, y’know, the actual Spider-Man VR game). The game casts players as a Russian cosmonaut that travels to a far off space station. There, they’ll be put to the test by swinging through a series of rooms using two plungers fitted to their hands. It’s essentially a VR platformer, getting you to duck and dive past obstacles. We played the Quest version a few weeks back and thought it was shaping up pretty well.

As for the also-promised PSVR version? The game’s still coming in early 2021, but won’t be launching day-and-date with Quest.

It’s a busy week for Quest owners overall – the long-anticipated port of Free Lives Gorn also arrives on January 28th and it’s a pretty great version of it. Will you be checking out Yupitergrad on Quest next week? Let us know in the comments below.