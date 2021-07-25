Yupitergrad Time Attack Levels Beta Now Available For Quest Users

Gamedust, the developers behind the VR swinging game Yupitergrad, announced a beta test is running for Quest users to try out 10 new Time Attack levels, with sign-ups available now on the studio’s Discord server.

Gamedust says it is thanking players for their support by letting them try out the levels ahead of their official release midway through August. There are 10 levels to test in what Gamedust is dubbing the ‘Komrade Test Program’, which the studio is hoping will also provide them with feedback from players on how to improve the levels before release.

Dear #Yupitergrad fans, thank you for being with us – we have a surprise for you! Head over to our Discord, where you'll get early access to the levels we're about to add to the game in august! https://t.co/lLOx3FOG4z #OculusQuest — Gamedust (@GamedustTT) July 20, 2021

If you’re interested in trying out the beta, head over to the Gamedust Discord server. All of the details are in the channel, along with links to the beta sign-up form and a form for providing feedback once you’ve played through the levels. In most cases, beta tests on Quest require the developers approve your account for access, which will then allow you to switch over to the beta release of the game using the Oculus app.

Yupitergrad released earlier this year, first for Quest and PC VR and then a bit later for PSVR. Since then, 120Hz support has been on Quest and 10 initial Time Attack levels were added to the game. These new levels now in beta testing are a further 10 new levels for the Time Attack mode.

To learn more about Yupitergrad, check out our review from earlier this year. To start beta testing, check out the Events channel in the Gamedust Discord server.