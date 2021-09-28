VR MMO Zenith Gets $10 Million In Funding, Team Expanding

Promising upcoming VR massively multiplayer online game (MMO), Zenith: The Last City, just got a big boost in funding.

Developer Ramen VR announced this week that it has raised $10 million in a Series A round, which it will put to expanding its team and growing out the upcoming experience. The round was lead by Makers Fund, Anthos Capital and Dune Ventures. It comes off the back of the developer’s 2019 Kickstarter campaign for the game, which raised $280,075. It’s also paired with a funding partnership from Facebook.

As a result, the developer is going on a recruitment drive with new listings on its website.

We’ve had our eye on Zenith for a long time. The game promises a gorgeous fantasy world with melee combat and sorcery, where you can meet up with friends and go on adventures. VR MMOs are an incredibly promising prospect and we’re yet to see one really deliver on a massive scale. We’ve got our fingers crossed that Zenith will deliver.

So far the game has run two alpha testing phases, which it says saw users spend an average of two hours a day with.

The game still doesn’t have a release date, but is planned for launch on Quest, PSVR and PC VR with full cross-play support. The press release also mentions Sony’s upcoming PS5 VR headset as a reason to look forward to the future but doesn’t specifically confirm compatibility yet. Beta testing is planned ahead of an official release, though.