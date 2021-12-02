VR MMO Zenith Gets A Beta On Quest, PSVR And PC VR This Month

VR MMO Zenith: The Last City is getting a beta later this month.

As revealed at the Upload VR Showcase today, the game’s next testing phase will launch on December 18. Developer Ramen VR says this beta will be available across Quest, PSVR and PC VR headsets, with details on how to take part still to come. Check out a new trailer for the game just below.

Zenith Beta Revealed

If you’re a fan of MMOs then you’ll likely have been paying close attention to this one. Zenith was first announced in 2019 and later ended a Kickstarter funding campaign with $200,000 raised. Ramen VR has been running Alpha tests for the title throughout 2021 and, back in September, announced it had raised $10 million in funding to bring the game to headsets.

The new trailer gives us a look at a lot of different elements from the game, including the gliding mechanics and a lot of the combat. You’ll be facing off with enemies using swords and magic attacks, with some abilities flinging you into the air or summoning shields to block incoming damage. You’ll also be able to team up with friends to explore sweeping landscapes and, as we discovered just a few weeks ago, cook.

Look for more details on the beta sooon. The full Zenith experience, meanwhile, will be launching in early 2022 on all headsets. Are you going to be checking the beta out? Let us know in the comments below! And stay tuned to the Upload VR Showcase, because we’ve got more announcements to come.