Zenith Beta Times Revealed, Second Beta Confirmed

Ramen VR has revealed exactly when you’ll be able to access the Zenith beta, and how long it will last.

Those with keys to the upcoming testing phase (which we revealed at this month’s Upload VR Showcase) will be able to jump in from 11am PST on December 18 (around 7pm UK time or 2pm ET) and play until 4pm PST on December 22 (midnight in the UK and 7pm ET). So that’s a healthy long weekend of playtime ahead, though the developer stressed that no streaming will be allowed for this first beta.

Zenith Betas Dated

That said, a second beta will arrive in January. It’ll run from January 13 – 17, with final times to be decided, and it looks like this one will have some streaming allowed. The full release date, meanwhile, will be announced early next year. Clearly, though, you shouldn’t expect it until late January at the very earliest.

Beta 1 schedule and Beta 2 date announcement! Can’t wait to see some of you in-game soon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fAvMMKMzNe — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) December 16, 2021

The betas will give us our best look yet at the VR MMO, which has been in development for a fair few years now. It’s aiming to arrive on PC VR, PSVR and Quest, allowing friends to meet up and head out into an open world to battle monsters, glide around maps and cook food among other activities.

We’ve long been looking forward to the launch of Zenith and we’re glad to see that 2022 will finally be the year it arrives in our headsets. But will the game live up to the lofty promise of a fully-online role-playing game that lets players sink hours into? We’ll be looking to answer that question as soon as possible.