Zenith Servers Back Online After Launch Issues

Anticipated VR MMO Zenith got off to the industry-standard shaky start yesterday when players reported login issues, but it looks like the game’s beginning to find its feet.

Just a few hours after launch on Quest, PC VR and PSVR yesterday developer Ramen VR tweeted that it was “experiencing an outage due to a massive influx of players.” The studio took the servers down and provided several updates over the course of the next few hours.

Partial service was restored around seven hours after launch and, earlier this morning, they went fully back up. Yet more issues plagued the game in the hours to follow but as of around 2am PT, Ramen says you should have normal service.

Some are still experiencing issues, though, to which the developer has said it’s looking into more fixes. It’s quite possible more issues follow as much of the US comes online later today, too.

Launch issues like these are common for major online releases and, even though Ramen VR ran a smooth operation with the previous two Zenith betas, some outages around full launch were no doubt inevitable. It is, at least, a good indication that a lot of people are trying to get into the game.

We’ve been playing around with the first few hours of Zenith and, so far, we think it’s a really promising take on the VR MMO. We’ve got a review-in-progress up right now, with updates to come in the next few days as we get deeper into the experience.

