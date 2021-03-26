Zenith: The Last City VR MMO Interview Q&A Video

Zenith: The Last City is an upcoming VR MMORPG in development by Ramen VR slated to release on PC VR headsets, PSVR, Quest, and non-VR PC platforms. We sat down with Andy Tsen, CEO of Ramen VR, to chat about the game and their ambitious ideas.

The video will premiere on our YouTube channel at 3:15PM PT today. You can watch it as it premieres right here down below, or once it’s over you can watch it back just like any other YouTube video.

Zenith: The Last City VR MMORPG—Interview Q&A

For a shorter excerpt from this interview, you can read about Tsen’s commitment to making Zenith: The Last City a truly full-scale MMORPG with all of the features and ideas that come along with that. They’re building it out to be a massive, sprawling world that you can really live in.

Zenith raised over $280,000 on Kickstarter in late 2019 and are currently aiming to get Zenith out sometime this year. The first closed alpha tests are happening next month for pre-order customers and Kickstarter backers.

Fans of anime like Sword Art Online and .hack//sign as well as popular franchises like The Matrix and Ready Player One have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a true, full-scale VR MMORPG like this and Ilysia for years. OrbusVR scratches the itch a bit, but is small in scope by comparison.

