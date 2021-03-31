Zenith VR MMO Alpha Delayed To May (Update)

[Update 3/31/21]: Today the developers announced that the start dates for its upcoming Preview Weekend, Early Bird Alpha, and Second Alpha tests have all been delayed. Previously everything was going to kick off in just a couple of weeks, but now the Kickstarter-exclusive Preview Weekend isn’t slated until May 1-2 with the Early Bird Alpha picking up on May 3-9, followed by the Second Alpha on June 14-20. Beta dates are still TBD.

According to the update blog post, “over 100 improvements” and fixes are planned over the course of the 2-week delay to make sure it’s as polished and bug-free as possible. For more on upcoming VR MMO Zenith: The Last City, watch or read our 45-minute deep dive interview:

[Original 3/10/21]: Today, pre-orders have officially gone live for Zenith: The Last City, an upcoming MMO that will launch on PC VR, PSVR, and Quest, as well as for non-VR PC platforms. The first preview weekend and early bird alpha tests are coming next month.

There are three different tiers you can pre-order, depending on how eager you are to get into the game: Standard ($30), Deluxe ($40), and Collector’s Edition ($60).

Here’s the breakdown on what’s included in each edition:

If you are a Kickstarter backer or founder, or decide to purchase the Collector’s Edition, then you get access to all alphas and betas, no questions asked. The same also applies to the first 1,000 people that buy the Deluxe edition. Deluxe buyers that miss the “first 1,000” cutoff will have to wait until the second alpha and beta periods.

Additionally, Kickstarter backers and founders will get a two-day weekend headstart on the Early Bird Alpha with a special ‘Preview Weekend’ coming very soon from April 17-18. After that, the first ‘Early Bird Alpha’ period runs from April 19-26 with the ‘Second Alpha’ running from May 31 – June 6. Dates for the Early Bird Beta and Second Beta are not set yet and all dates are subject to change.

There is still no launch date set for Zenith: The Last City, but according to developers Ramen VR it’s planned to release this year for PC VR, PSVR, and Quest — as well as non-VR PC.

Stay glued to the Zenith Twitter for the latest news and let us know if you plan on picking the game up down in our comments below!