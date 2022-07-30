Zero Caliber PvP Modes Available Now On Quest

The latest update for the VR FPS Zero Caliber: Reloaded is now available, adding a full multiplayer PvP mode to the game on Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2.

The PvP mode is only on Quest for now, but PC VR support is coming later this year. A big PC VR-specific update will launch in the Fall, bringing “most of the improvements and new features of the standalone version [Reloaded] to the PC one – PvP included.”

As previously announced, Zero Caliber’s PvP offering includes four modes: Deathmatch (up to 8 players), Team Deathmatch (up to 4v4), Siege (up to 4v4) and Gungame (up to 8 players). These modes will be played on six brand new maps.

There’s dedicated servers across three regions – NA, EU and SEA – so hopefully most players will be able to play with low ping. There’s also a new ‘Vote to Kick’ option for all multiplayer modes, so you can get rid of pesky players who are disrupting sessions online.

The PvP mode adds to a large array of options for Zero Caliber: Reloaded players on Quest, which also features a single player campaign with co-op support and a survival mode.

Developer XREAL Games says there’s plans for more PvP maps to come, along with support for mods and user-generated content later this year. The studio is also working on cross-play support for PvP modes between Quest and PC VR, which it says will arrive towards the end of the year “if everything goes as planned.”

XREAL are also working on Gambit!, a four-player co-op heist shooter. You can check out some gameplay released earlier this week here.