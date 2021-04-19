Zero Caliber: Reloaded Release Date Revealed, New Trailer Released

Zero Caliber: Reloaded, the Oculus Quest version of the popular PC VR shooter, arrives on May 13.

Developer XREAL Games confirmed the news today. Reloaded is a revamped version of the original game, a modern-era shooter with highly customizable weapons. This version retains some core features like a single-player campaign and four-player co-op mode but tweaks the gameplay content to get it to fit on Quest.

Reloaded will be available for $24.99 and, as the developer previously confirmed, won’t support cross-buy and cross-play due to the differences in the versions. Check out the launch trailer with plenty of new gameplay below.

Zero Caliber: Reloaded Release Date Revealed

The trailer shows a wide range of locations, including training facilities, snowy mountain regions and more. Almost every surface in the game is climbable, too, as shown in the trailer’s dramatic closing.

Reloaded will have some Quest 2-specific enhancements like better textures for weapons, though more additions are coming later down the line. The team is also planning to add new content like game modes in the future for free.

XREAL also confirmed a handful of other features – the game’s co-op options run on dedicated servers for NA, EU and SEA regions, and there will also be a friend invite feature.

We’re fond of Zero Caliber on PC so we’re looking forward to seeing how the Quest version works out. We’ll be bringing you a full review as soon as possible. The PC VR of Zero Caliber, meanwhile, remains in-development via Early Access, with a PSVR version to follow.