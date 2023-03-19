Zero Caliber: Reloaded Gets New PvP Maps, Visual Upgrades & More On Quest

XReal Games released a major Zero Caliber: Reloaded update last weel, adding three new maps, upgraded visuals and more on Quest.

Marking the first Zero Caliber: Reloaded update in over seven months, XReal Games announced that the Raid, Wharf, and Train PvP maps are now live, alongside a redesigned Waterbase boss fight. Each weapon and some environments received visual improvements, full-body character models can now be switched off, updated holster handling for grabbing different items “should now be much more comfortable,” while new settings include customizable controller mapping. You can watch the new update trailer below:

There’s some big changes but XReal Games says they aren’t done with Zero Caliber yet. In a press release, the developer confirms cross-platform multiplayer support for PvP is in development, alongside a “highly anticipated, top-secret game mode to be revealed soon.” Native mod support is also coming for the Quest and PC VR editions, though that’s being split between two phases. XReal states Phase I will let you create PvP and single-player/co-op missions, while Phase II introduces customizing weapons, character models and game modes.

XReal also offered a brief update on Gambit! in its press release, which was previously delayed into Q1 2023. Claiming it’s putting “the final touches” onto this upcoming VR co-operative shooter, it’s been delayed once again into “the coming months.” A new release window wasn’t announced, though XReal claims they will reveal this alongside some “exclusive sneak peeks” soon.

Zero Caliber: Reloaded is available now on the Meta Quest platform for $24.99.