Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded Rises Again On PSVR 2

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is a reimagined version of the arcade light-gun shooter, and XR Games confirms it’s coming to PSVR 2 at launch.

First released in 2021, Zombieland: Headshot Fever is a self-contained story set after Zombieland: Double Tap and Headshot Fever sees the gang training for the Zombieland Invitational, shooting zombies inside an on-rails course. According to XR Games, Reloaded builds upon the original Quest release with exclusive new content. “Players can also look forward to a new story level, three new remix levels, new Gun Range challenges, new guns, new perks and new gun skins to enhance the fast-paced, heart-pounding Zombie horde gameplay,” the team announced.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 We’re excited to announce ZOMBIELAND: HEADSHOT FEVER RELOADED is coming to PlayStation VR2 as a launch title! Wishlist: https://t.co/IKIJpbsgIP Read more: https://t.co/8HWTuYA3p4@SonyPicturesVR @PlayStation @Zombieland Extra details in the thread below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6ALZsVsQ8c — XR Games (@xrgamesvr) January 27, 2023

Detailing how it’s utilizing PSVR 2, XR Games revealed Reloaded supports headset rumble, controller haptics, adaptive triggers, and eye-tracking support for foveated rendering. Headshot Fever’s presentation has also been overhauled with a new cel-shaded art style, alongside new character models, animations, music and lighting. Further changes like ragdoll physics and a redesigned progression system were also confirmed.

We had mixed views in our original Zombieland: Headshot Fever review in 2021. Though we praised the arcade shooter’s gunplay and smart level design, we criticized the “finicky reloading” and lacking presentation, though Reloaded seemingly addresses the latter.

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever isn’t trying to reinvent VR or the zombie game, and that’s just fine. The action is fast and enjoyable, level design encourages replaying, and you’re never short of something to upgrade or the means to upgrade it. Some finicky reloading, less than stellar character models, and skimpy tutorials keep it from being an essential game, but if you can look beyond that, you’re in for a much more entertaining light-gun game than meets the eye.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded arrives as a PSVR 2 launch game on February 22 for $24.99.