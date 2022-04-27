Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever Adds Roguelike Arcade Mode

A new mode is coming to Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever, more than a year since the game first launched.

It arrives tomorrow in the Arcade Attack update, adding a roguelike arcade mode that is designed to be much more approachable and instant compared to Story Mode.

In each arcade run, you’ll play through five randomly-selected levels, compete for a high score and search for hidden TP — a currency that can be spent in between levels. In the store, you’ll be able to use your TP to purchase new guns, med kits and perks, such as the Big Head perk pictured below. You’ll find weapons and upgrades throughout each run as well.

This update is the latest in a series of additions and fixes since launch in March 2021, including optimization for Quest 2, improved collision models, reworked gun vfx, new gun skins and 12 new levels.

On release, we had mixed feelings about Zombieland VR. In our review, we found it didn’t reinvent the well-tread ground of zombies in VR, but still offered some enjoyable elements:

The action is fast and enjoyable, level design encourages replaying, and you’re never short of something to upgrade or the means to upgrade it. Some finicky reloading, less than stellar character models, and skimpy tutorials keep it from being an essential game, but if you can look beyond that, you’re in for a much more entertaining light-gun game than meets the eye.

You can read our full review here.

The Arcade Attack updates launches tomorrow for Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever. You can find the game on SteamVR and Meta Quest headset.