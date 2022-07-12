Zombieland VR Dev Raises Further $7 Million

Zombieland: Headshot Fever developer XR Games has raised a further $7 million in another round of funding.

As announced on the developer’s blog, existing investors Praetura Ventures and Maven led the round. It’s the UK-based company’s fourth round of funding, following on from a third in August 2021 in which it secured $2.1 million. At the time, the studio said it would use those funds to expand the team and work on original VR content.

Now, though, XR Games plans to use its latest investment to move into a larger office in the center of the city of Leeds and continue to grow the team. Currently, the studio sits at 85 employees, including members of VR developer Fierce Kaiju, which XR Games acquired earlier in the year.

XR Games hasn’t announced any new projects at this point in time but it does say it’s working on new games and “research into VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies”. To date, the company has released All-Star Fruit Racing VR, Angry Birds Under Pressure VR and last year’s Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever. The latter two projects were published in partnership with Sony Pictures VR.

We’ll bring you the latest on XR Games’ latest projects as soon as we have it.