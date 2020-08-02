2020 Emmy Nominations Include Doctor Who: The Runaway And More

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations were announced today, and four VR experiences are featured across two categories — three in the Outstanding Original Interactive Program category and one in the Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program category.

The 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony is set for September 20 this year and, as expected, a few VR experiences have crept their way into the nominations across two interactive categories.

The nominations for Outstanding Original Interactive Program Category:

Rebuilding Notre Dame , a VR documentary from TARGO.

, a VR documentary from TARGO. The Messy Truth VR Experience , an experience starring Winston Duke (better known as M’Baku from Black Panther) which focuses on race.

, an experience starring Winston Duke (better known as M’Baku from Black Panther) which focuses on race. When We Stayed Home, a compilation of 360 degree videos from TARGO, documenting the empty streets of several cities in April of this year.

The three VR experiences are the sole nominations in the category this year, facing no non-VR competition. For example, VR experiences in the same category last year were also up against other non-VR interactive titles, such as the choose-your-own-adventure program You vs Wild available on Netflix, starring Bear Grills. The award was taken home by NASA’s InSight Mars Landing in 2019, beating out VR experiences Travelling While Black and First Man VR.

If you want to check them out, Rebuilding Notre Dame and When We Stayed Home are both available to view on Oculus Quest through Oculus TV.

The other area featuring a VR title this year is the similar, but slightly different, Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program category. The nominations for that are:

Big Mouth Guide To Life by Social Life and Netflix

by Social Life and Netflix Doctor Who: The Runaway by BBC and Passion Animation Studios

The former is not a VR experience, so here’s hoping The Runaway manages to bring it home. Ian checked out the 10-minute experience earlier this year, and called it a must-see for fans of the show. It’s available for free on Steam and the Oculus Store for PC VR.

What titles are you hoping take home the awards in September? Let us know in the comments.