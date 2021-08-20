Mondly Brings Language Training To Oculus Quest Next Week

Mondly is bringing its language-teaching VR experience to the Oculus Quest next week.

An official version of the app will launch on the platform on August 26. It was previously available on Oculus Go, Rift, SteamVR and Gear VR and works in tandem with the Mondly smartphone app, too. Check out a trailer for those older versions below.

Mondly Oculus Quest Version Revealed

Mondly is an interesting idea for a VR app. Rather than guiding you through tutorials and more traditional language sessions, the experience plants you in real-life scenarios talking to people in different languages. You might be in the back of a taxi asking how much you need to pay, for example, or ordering at a restaurant. The app uses Quest’s microphone to allow you to actually speak and then have the app judge your delivery.

At launch, Mondly supports 29 languages. That includes English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Korean and Chinese. Interestingly that seems to be less languages than older versions of the app, which touted over 30 languages when they were released years back. It also appears that the previously-revealed multiplayer feature, which would let multiple users try talking in different languages, isn’t included in this version. The app costs $7.99 on other storefronts, but a Quest price is yet to be confirmed.

Will you be checking out Mondly next week? Let us know in the comments below!