Adobe Substance 3D Modeler Comes To Steam With Quest Link & Index Support

Substance 3D Modeler 2023 is now available on Steam.

The software lets you sculpt and export your creation as a 3D model. You can switch between VR and desktop modes at any time. It began its life as the VR-only Oculus Medium, which Adobe acquired from Facebook in 2019. We first tried Medium in 2015, and declared the experience “the future of creativity”.

Substance 3D Modeler is already available as part of Adobe’s $50/month Substance 3D Collection. The Steam version is a one-off purchase of $150, with updates delivered until the end of 2023.

The software lists support for Quest Link, Rift, and Valve Index. In October Meta & Adobe announced that it will launch on Quest standalone next year, as part of a wider partnership.

Adobe is offering a 34% launch discount on Steam until 10am PT tomorrow, bringing the price down to $50.