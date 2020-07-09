New AltspaceVR Avatars Launch Next Week With Improved Customization & Expression

AltspaceVR is launching a new system that vastly changes the look of their avatars, including more customization options and better expressive ability. The system aims to provide users with as much freedom and self-expression as possible, while also maintaining a consistent style that works with the Altspace aesthetic.

The new avatar system was announced on the AltspaceVR blog back in June, but a new tweet indicates that the update will drop sometime next week. “Instead of building avatars as static options subject to specific cultural assumptions that limit true expression, we’ve instead built a wide variety of ‘connective pieces’ that unlock imaginative combinations,” the team explained in the blog post.

This means that the customization options will give users the choice on how they want to express race or gender, with no restrictions on where or when certain options can be used. “[Users will] be able to construct the version of themselves that will make them feel comfortable and safe, as well as allow them the freedom to explore their own curiosities around identity.” There will even be skin colors in alternate tones like pink and blue, if that’s what you fancy.

While there’s plenty of room for self expression and customization, the Altspace team still tried to create a system where all the avatars still look visually consistent and carry a signature art style, no matter how you’ve constructed your personal avatar. The team also says there’s room for the system to be expanded with more options in the future.

In terms of expression, avatars now have reactive and expressive eye and mouth movements. “Two avatars engaged in conversation will lock eyes, blink, and gesture to one another. So whether you’re talking to a group of people or trying to get your boss’ attention in the middle of a board meeting, you can trust that your avatar will not simply be a static face.”

We don’t have an exact date, but Altspace’s new avatar system launches next week.