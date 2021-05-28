Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Is Getting A VR Arcade Experience

Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder movie streaming on Netflix, is getting a tie-in location-based VR arcade experience this summer.

Army of the Dead: Viva Las Vengeance will be rolling out to select cities this summer, with tickets going on sale next week. Check out a trailer introduced by Snyder himself below.

The footage shows players hopping into the back of a truck, putting on Valve Index headsets and then using the Striker VR rifle-shaped controllers to gun down hordes of zombies from within the vehicle.

This is one of the first new VR arcade experiences to be rolling out since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set in. VR arcades have been closed for much of the past year and companies like The Void haven’t shown any signs of returning. With vaccines rolling out across the globe, many will be hoping to get visitors back into headsets, but it remains to be seen if audiences are ready to return to arcades. Zero Latency is preparing a Far Cry VR experience to relaunch its business, too.

New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Washington DC will be the first cities to get the experience but it’s also coming to Boston, Chicago, London, Paris and many more.

How do you feel about returning to VR arcades? Let us know in the comments below!