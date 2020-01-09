Beat Saber Tops The Charts As Most-Downloaded PSVR Game For 2019

Sony has revealed rankings for game downloads in 2019 across both EU and US territories and unsurprisingly Beat Saber tops both charts.

After already topping charts over the holiday period at the end of 2019, Beat Saber apparently dominated PSVR downloads all year long as well. You might remember it actually released in November of 2018 on Sony’s headset but still beat out all new releases in 2019.

In fact, only one 2019 release shows up on the EU chart (Blood & Truth) and only two show up on the US chart (Blood & Truth and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR) which isn’t too surprising–Sony appears to be holding back at this point to prep for PS5 and PSVR2.

Here is the full EU most-downloaded PSVR games list:

1 Beat Saber 2 Blood & Truth 3 Job Simulator 4 Superhot VR 5 Creed: Rise to Glory 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR 7 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 8 Arizona Sunshine 9 Farpoint 10 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality

Here is the full US most-downloaded PSVR games list:

1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood & Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds

Despite there not being a ton of big releases on PSVR in 2019, the headset still continues to hit sales milestones. Just this week at CES 2020 Sony revealed that they have sold five million PSVR headsets, then they revealed the unsurprisingly traditional PS5 logo ahead of its Holiday 2020 release.

What was your favorite game of 2019 on PSVR? We awarded that honor to Ghost Giant in our Best VR Of 2019 Awards not long ago. Let us know down in the comments below!