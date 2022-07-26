Beat Saber Free With Quest 2 Purchase Before 2023

Quest 2 buyers get Beat Saber free if they purchase the standalone headset new between August 1 and December 31 of 2022.

According to Meta, “People who purchase a new Meta Quest 2 from August 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 and activate the device before January 31, 2023 using an account that does not already have Beat Saber enabled will be able to download Beat Saber at no additional cost for 14 days following activation.” The promotion does not apply to refurbished models.

The offer comes as Meta changes the base suggested retail price for Quest 2 from $299 to $399 because “the costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise.”

Meta bought Beat Games in late 2019 and the studio’s only VR title, Beat Saber, remains one of the medium’s most popular games across all major platforms. There’s multiplayer now and a growing array of musicians teaming up to release music packs in the game, like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons, and Green Day.

Echo Arena from Meta-owned studio Ready At Dawn is already a very popular free-to-play team sport on the company’s VR headsets, and the tech giant also owns several other studios making leading VR titles like military shooter Onward, battle royale shooter Population: One, and exercise title Supernatural – any of which could make the purchase of Meta headsets even more appealing.

New competition is brewing, however, as PSVR 2 comes for the console market, Pico prepares new standalones, and Apple prepares to reveal its next steps.