Shang-Chi Blade And Sorcery Mod Lets You Wield The Ten Rings

A new Blade and Sorcery mod lets you wield the legendary Ten Rings seen in recent Marvel blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Reddit user ghostplaysvr recently posted a video of the mod — made by lyneca — which lets you wield the deadly weapons just like Tony Leung’s Xu Wenwu does in the movie. Five rings line each arm and can either be fired out in force with a punch or stretched out like deadly metallic whips. Check them out in action below.

You can apparently download the mod from lyneca’s Discord channel, though we had trouble accessing the channel at the time of writing.

It’s yet another incredible display of the power of WarpFrog’s physics-driven VR combat sandbox. Blade and Sorcery has long been popular for its realistic melee simulation, which countless games have since tricked to mimic. But the mod scene for the game is also one of the biggest in VR, with modders putting lightsabers and force powers into the game too.

Elsewhere Blade and Sorcery is soon to get a big update that will add its own dungeons. There’s no release date yet but it’s a big step to bringing the experience closer to a full game.