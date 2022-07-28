Resolution Games Announces Blaston Championship 2022 Esports Tournament

Resolution Games announced a new esports tournament for its roomscale 1v1 shooter Blaston today, open to all players in North America and Europe, featuring a prize pool valued at $10,000.

The Blaston Championship 2022 will begin on August 1, two regional tournaments – one for those in North America and one for Europe. Players will automatically be entered in the tournament simply by playing Blaston’s ranked mode. Between August and September, the top 100 players in ranked mode will receive Championship Points, which can also be acquired through weekly in-game challenges posted between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Players with the most Championship Points at the end of September will advance to the finals, alongside players who qualify via the separate Last Chance Qualifier tournament. The finals for each region will take place on November 5 and 6, and will be broadcast live on Twitch in partnership with VRML and Challengermode. You can learn more about the format in the video above or over on the Championship 2022 landing page.

“In hosting our first-ever Blaston Championship, we’re opening up the world of professional esports competition to everybody,” said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, in a prepared statement. “This tournament is designed to find the very best players across nearly the entire Blaston community, and the search starts in August as we open up the first qualifying period.”

Blaston is also launching a brand new update today — the Glow Up update. This will let players customize weapons with a whole new selection of attachments for weapons. Resolution says this builds on the Blaston Reloaded update from earlier this year, “further deepening the level of loadout customization.” The update also introduces new avatars, new avatar skins and play in a classic version of the Greatstone Valley environment that appeared in the Quick Draw western update last year.