Supernatural Adds Coldplay Workout On Quest Platform

Fitness app Supernatural released its latest monthly update, introducing two new musical-themed workouts featuring music from Coldplay.

Available now for Supernatural subscribers, these new workouts contain five Coldplay songs each. For Medium Intensity Boxing, led by coach Dwana Olsen, the playlist includes A Sky Full of Stars, Adventure of a Lifetime, Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall, Higher Power and Life in Technicolor II. Medium Intensity Flow, handled by coach Leanne Pedante, focuses on a selection of Coldplay’s older hits; Clocks, Fix You, Paradise, Speed of Sound and Viva La Vida.

Coldplay marks the latest addition to the Supernatural Artist Series, a monthly set of workouts themed around a particular musician or band. This began in June with Katy Perry, which was followed up by Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia, and Kid Cudi. That concludes next month with Lady Gaga in December.

It’s unknown whether the Artist Series will continue but Supernatural still receives regular updates. Alongside a single controller mode and menu overhaul, we’ve seen other crossover events, including a limited-time Star Wars workout for May the 4th.

Supernatural is available now for the Meta Quest platform in the US and Canada for $20 a month. Despite Meta acquiring Supernatural last year, it may eventually come to PSVR and PSVR 2, as evidenced by a job listing in March.