Cyberpunk 2077 VR Support: Can You Play The Game In VR?

After 8 long years of waiting, it’s finally here — CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here. But can you play the game in VR?

The short answer is no. The game does not currently have any form of VR support, but there are some alternatives.

Back in June, CDPR company president Adam Kiciński said that while rudimentary VR support would not be difficult to implement, there are some problems involved.

“The issue becomes more challenging when we factor in game design. There are substantial changes which must be taken into account when working on a VR-specific product. Our current focus is on the PC and console editions of Cyberpunk, so we’re not moving in that direction right now.“

So we’re not expecting any form of official VR support anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to play the game in VR using other methods. Similar to other open world games like GTA V, we’re expecting someone will eventually make a VR mod for Cyberpunk. Before then, you’ll still be able to play the PC version of the game in VR on a flatscreen display using an app like Bigscreen or Virtual Desktop. Alternatively, you can use Google Stadia to play Cyberpunk 2077 in VR on an Oculus Quest.

We’ll keep this article updated with information on new mods and any way to play the game fully or partially in VR.

Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mods

At the time of writing, there are no mods that add VR support to Cyberpunk 2077. Keep an eye out though — we wouldn’t be surprised if someone develops a mod similar to the GTA V mod from last year.

Playing via Google Stadia On Quest and Quest 2

Cyberpunk 2077 is available entirely on Stadia, and with a little sideloading, you can play Stadia games on the Quest 2.

If you follow this guide, you can read about how to sideload a version of Chromium onto you Quest headset that lets you run Stadia and play Cyberpunk 2077 on a flatscreen in VR, with no gaming PC or hardware required. The only other device you’ll need is a Bluetooth game controller to connect to your Quest.

You can read the full guide here.

Using Bigscreen or Virtual Desktop

Without VR support or VR mods for Cyberpunk 2077, the next best thing would be playing the PC version of the game in VR on a large flatscreen display. There are two apps that are best suited to this — Virtual Desktop and Bigscreen.

While Bigscreen is free and Virtual Desktop costs $19.99, if you’re serious about playing the game on a flatscreen in VR, you’ll probably get your money’s worth with the latter. While Bigscreen supports remote desktop functionality, it’s not the app’s main focus. On the other hand, Virtual Desktop is a whole app designed to seamlessly control and interact with your desktop from within VR. If you have the money, we recommend giving Virtual Desktop a try — it also has many more options to fine tune the experience to work best with your network.

No matter which you choose, you’ll need to install a remote streamer client to use your desktop in VR with either app. You can find the download for the Bigscreen one here and the Virtual Desktop one here.

After you’ve installed your respective streamer application and it’s open and ready to go, launch Bigscreen/Virtual Desktop on your headset and enable remote streaming with your PC.

Once you’ve got your desktop pulled up in VR, simply launch Cyberpunk 2077 and get playing! It’s worth noting — you won’t be able to use your VR controllers for the game, so you’ll still need to have you keyboard and mouse or controller nearby. After that, you should be all set — enjoy the next best option before we get a VR mod.

Keep an eye on this article for updates on VR mods and any other news on Cyberpunk 2077 VR support.