Desperate: Vladivostok Brings A New Bullet Hell Shooter To Quest And PC VR Next Week

Developed by Mirowin and published by PM Studios, Desperate: Vladivostok brings bullet hell arcade shooting to the Quest platform and PC VR on November 3.

Taking place within a post-Soviet world, Desperate: Vladivostok imagines the Perestroika period of the 1980s in a Cyberpunk-themed setting. Stepping into the shoes of a hired contract killer called “Torpedo,” your goal involves taking down a political organized crime group by any means necessary. Portraying this story through comic book-style cutscenes, this comes with cell shaded visuals, reminiscent of Fracked and Borderlands 2.

Featuring over 50 “hand-crafted scenes” and “reactive gameplay,” Desperate: Vladivostok promises an intense experience. Survival depends on your ability to hit, shoot and dodge through the levels, with each mission featuring a “unique dynamic soundtrack.” For the high-score chasers, there’s also global leaderboards to compete on for each level. If you’re after an endless mode, PM Studios confirmed on the Steam listing that a separate arena mode will also be available.

There is no end of VR shooters and FPS games available, and we’ve seen several previous attempts at bullet hell games. Between early efforts like Blasters of the Universe, last year’s Yuki, and Pistol Whip getting a bullet hell modifier update, it’ll be interesting to see how Desperate: Vladivostok compares.

Desperate: Vladivostok launches on November 3 for Meta Quest platforms through App Lab, alongside PC VR via Steam. A PSVR version is also planned, which PM Studios tells us will arrive in 2023.