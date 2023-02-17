Firewall Ultra Releases This Year, New Contractor Details & Eye Tracking Gameplay

First Contact Entertainment, the studio known for Firewall Zero Hour and Solaris: Offworld Combat, confirmed that Firewall Ultra will release this year for PSVR 2, alongside some new looks at the game and details of a new contractor called Havok.

The confirmation of a 2023 release date is hardly a surprise, but it’s nonetheless nice to have it locked down. First Contact Entertainment also revealed new key art for the game, pictured below, which includes re-designs for existing contractors and a first look at the game’s new contractor, Havok.

Here’s a description of what to expect from Havok, straight from First Contact:

Havoc joins the fray in Firewall Ultra as a brand-new Contractor. With a background as a decorated former elite military operative, he is well-trained, well-conditioned, and well-equipped to get the job done—despite his cocky attitude. He was kicked out of the program after a big disagreement with a superior and is now looking to make a name for himself in the world of private contracting. In Firewall Ultra, his Conditioned skill increases his resistance to bullet damage and deploys a mine once he’s eliminated from battle.

First Contact also teased some new features in footage released just over a week ago on Twitter, embedded below, showing how players will be able to fine tune aiming with eye tracking when throwing items like grenades.

Here's a look at our latest Firewall Ultra gameplay clip from the #PSVR2 trailer that went live today! We've been having a BLAST using the eye tracking features! Of all the immersive new features announced, what are you looking forward to most?

That’s a pretty awesome and unique use of the technology – we can’t wait to try it out ourselves later this year. The studio is also working on a sequel to Solaris: Offworld Combat, which was first revealed seemingly by accident in a Sony blog post and then later confirmed in a tweet by First Contact, stating “more details coming soon.”