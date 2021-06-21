An unofficial Firewatch VR mod is in the works.

Developer elliotttate teased work on the mod with some GIFs and videos on UploadVR’s Discord channel last week.

Firewatch VR Mod In The Works

Firewatch is a story-driven adventure and the debut game from Campo Santo, the studio that went on to be acquired by Valve and worked on Half-Life: Alyx. The game follows Henry, who spends a summer living in a lookout tower at Shoshone National Forest. As Henry reckons with personal trauma his connection to someone in another lookout draws him closer into a mystery.

Firewatch’s narrative-first approach won it a lot of fans when it first launched in 2016, and many think that its gorgeous setting and pacing would make for a great VR port. In fact, we’re a little surprised that it isn’t hasn’t had official integration all these years on. That said, artist Jane Nh did bring the game’s most iconic location to Valve’s Destinations app five years ago.

These GIFs confirm that the mod will have motion controller support, including being able to point at items with your hand, grab them from afar and then physically hold them. It’s being modded directly in-engine to hopefully make for a native-feeling experience. That’s about all the details we have for now, but we should be able to bring you more as the mod gets closer to launch (which, again, we don’t have a window for just yet).

Check out a more in-depth look at gameplay below, even showing the player holding a map and compass at the same time:

Will you be trying out the Firewatch VR mod? Let us know in the comments below!