How To Factory Reset Your Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest is one of the most popular VR headsets on the market right now. However, as with any electronic device, one day you might want to perform a full factory reset and wipe the headset clean, allowing you to start over and set up the device from scratch. Here’s how to do it.

Reasons To Factory Reset

The Oculus Quest also only allows one user account per device. The only way to switch to a different account is to perform a full factory reset on your Quest. So if you ever want to change Oculus accounts or associate the device with someone else’s account, a factory reset is the way to go.

You might also want to perform a full factory reset on your Quest if you’re experiencing some permanent technical issue that can’t be solved any other way.

Be warned through — performing a factory reset means you’ll likely lose some of your save files and user data on your apps. While the Quest does support cloud save data, it’s up to the developers to integrate the feature themselves. Even if they do integrate the feature, there’s no clear way to determine whether a game supports cloud saves unless the developer specifically mentions it.

There are two options to perform a factory reset on the Oculus Quest.

Factory Reset via the Headset

1. Hold down the power and lower volume buttons on the headset.

2. After around 20-30 seconds, the Quest will reboot and load up the boot menu.

3. Using the volume buttons, highlight the ‘Factory Reset’ option.

4. Press the button button to select ‘Factory Reset’.

Factory Reset via the Oculus App

1. Ensure your Quest is turned on and connected to the same WiFi network as your phone.

2. Open the Oculus Quest app.

3. Click on the ‘Settings’ tab on the bottom right.

4. Click on the tab that shows your Quest and press ‘More Settings’

5. Click the ‘Factory Reset’ button.

6. Confirm that you do want to factory reset your Quest.

Setting Up (again)

Your Quest will now be completely wiped.

You can then use the Oculus app to go through the headset’s initial set up process once again. You can reconnect the same Oculus account as before, or associate the device with a different account.

That’s everything you need to know about factory resetting your Oculus Quest. Any questions or problems? Let us know in the comments below.